Ohio man accused of leading Pulaski police on chase in U-Haul truck after hit-and-run crash

PULASKI, Pa. — An Ohio man is accused of leading police on a chase after a hit-and-run crash in Lawrence County on Thursday.

The Pulaski Township Police Department says a U-Haul truck rear-ended another vehicle on Marr Road around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday and left the scene. The victim followed the truck onto Cheriwood Road, then into a feed store parking lot.

When police arrived, the U-Haul driver tried leaving, nearly striking an officer and a patrol car and hitting the feed store, causing “significant damage” to the building. Instead of listening to officer commands to shut the truck off and get out of the vehicle, police say the driver sped off, and a chase ensued.

The pursuit ended in Campbell, OH, when the U-Haul crashed, hitting several cars and a utility pole.

Pulaski police identify the driver as Scott Lee Pelton Jr. of Leavittsburg, OH. He’s facing several charges in Pennsylvania, including fleeing from an officer, accidents involving attended vehicles, driving under the influence and recklessly endangering another person. He’s also facing a felonious assault charge in Ohio.

Pelton Jr. will be extradited to Pennsylvania after his charges in Ohio are complete.

