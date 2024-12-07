Ohio Turnpike roll rates to increase next year

OHIO — Toll rates on the Ohio Turnpike will increase in the new year.

The increase will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

The toll rate for E-ZPass customers with passenger vehicles (Class 1) will increase to $0.071 (or 7.1 cents) per mile in 2025 from $0.065 (or 6.5 cents) per mile in 2024; and the cash/credit card toll rate will increase to $0.104 (or 10.4 cents) per mile in 2025 from $0.096 (or 9.6 cents) per mile in 2024.

The toll rate for E-ZPass customers with commercial vehicles (Class 5) will increase to $0.220 (or 22 cents) per mile in 2025 from $0.204 (or 20.4 cents) per mile in 2024; and the cash/credit card toll rate will increase to $0.276 (or 27.6 cents) per mile in 2025 from $0.256 (or 25.6 cents) per mile in 2024.

In 2025, the full trip toll fare traveling westbound across the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike (from Pennsylvania to Indiana) for:

customers with passenger vehicles (Class 1) will cost $18.50*, a $1.50 increase from 2024; and cash/credit card customers will pay $27*, up $1.75; and E-ZPass customers with commercial vehicles (Class 5) will pay $57.50*, up $4.25; and cash/credit card customers will pay $72.25*, up $5.25.

In 2025, the full trip toll fare traveling eastbound across the Ohio Turnpike (from Indiana to Pennsylvania) for:

customers with passenger vehicles (Class 1) will cost $15.50*, a $1.25 increase from 2024; and cash/credit card customers will pay $22.75*, up $1.50; and E-ZPass customers with commercial vehicles (Class 5) will pay $48.50*, up $3.50; and cash/credit card customers will pay $61*, up $4.50.

*All customers traveling westbound through Eastgate Toll Plaza (near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border) will pay a roundtrip, flat-rate toll. All customers traveling eastbound through Eastgate Toll Plaza do not pay a toll.

The toll rate adjustment was authorized by members of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to meet operating, debt service, and capital improvement costs.

For more information on the Commission’s approved Schedule of Tolls, click here.

