Ohio zoo celebrates birth of critically endangered gorilla

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating the arrival of a baby western lowland gorilla.

The gorilla was born June 29 to first-time mother, Sue, and father, Ktembe.

The zoo’s animal care team said Sue is attentive and provides excellent care to her little one. To ensure that Sue and her newborn have time to bond with minimal interruptions, the care team will determine the sex of the baby at a later date.

While the troop is adjusting well, the indoor viewing habitat in the Zoo’s Congo Expedition region is closed for several days to provide the gorillas with some more privacy. Starting July 8, guests will be able to visit the newly-expanded gorilla family.

