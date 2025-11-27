Oilers interested in Tristan Jarry, according to report

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry has reversed his career course and is once again proving to be a competent NHL goalie. Simultaneously, the NHL trade winds have swirled around the Edmonton Oilers, who are in desperate need of goaltending as the Stanley Cup hopeful’s season continues to trend sideways.

Wednesday afternoon, ESPN analyst Kevin Weeks reported that Jarry was “drawing significant interest” from Edmonton.

Edmonton and Jarry seemed to be a match until Jarry’s drama-filled 2024-25 season, in which Penguins goalies approached an NHL record for most goals allowed on the first shot of the game, and Jarry was waived in January.

