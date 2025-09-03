Oktoberfest returning to Pittsburgh for second year in new location

PITTSBURGH — Oktoberfest is coming back to Pittsburgh for a second year.

The celebration of German culture, food, music and community will run from Oct. 2 to 12, running from noon to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The event will be held in Downtown Pittsburgh on the westbound side of Fort Duquesne Boulevard from Stanwix Street to Seventh Street and on the Sixth Street Bridge.

The event was held in the area of Market Square last year but had to be moved because of ongoing construction in that area.

“Oktoberfest Pittsburgh has quickly become one of Downtown’s most anticipated celebrations, and we’re thrilled to see it return for a second year,” said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “Bringing German culture, music and tradition to Downtown offers a unique experience for residents and visitors alike, and also energizes local businesses while showcasing the vibrancy of our city.”

Oktoberfest features live polka music, Bavarian cuisine like bratwurst and pretzels, games and steins of beer.

The event is free to attend but certain activities and beverages will cost money.

