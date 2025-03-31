Old William Penn Highway closure extended due to bridge demolition safety concerns

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A closure on part of Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville has been extended.

The section of road between Evergreen Drive and Duff Road was supposed to shut down for part of Monday only. But, because of safety concerns from bridge demolition work, the closure is now around-the-clock through Friday, weather permitting.

Drivers must follow this posted detour:

East of the Closure

From Old William Penn Highway turn onto Garden City Drive in the northbound direction

Turn left onto Laurel Drive

Follow Laurel Drive back to Old William Penn Highway

End detour

West of the Closure

Same detour in the opposite direction

There will be intermittent closures on Old William Penn Highway throughout the summer for bridge demolition and replacement. Details for those closures will be provided at a different date.

This work is part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project.

