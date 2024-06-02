On-and-off rain falls through early Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — On-and-off showers will continue throughout Sunday morning and early afternoon. It will be a cloudy and cool day, with temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s. Most showers should wrap up by dinner time, with only an isolated shower possible this evening — mainly south of Pittsburgh.

Watch for areas of low clouds and fog that could form late tonight and early Monday morning. Sunshine is back Monday afternoon as highs bounce back into the low 80s. It will turn even warmer on Tuesday as the humidity starts to tick up as well.

The highest chance for storms this week will be Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, another refreshing shot of cooler air awaits us for the end of the week.

