One bad pitch costs Paul Skenes in loss to Astros; Pirates shut out for 10th Time

Paul Skenes made one bad pitch during his start against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. The rest was more dominance.

Though Skenes had yet another excellent start, the Pittsburgh Pirates were shut out for the 10th time this season and fell 3-0 at PNC Park.

How We Got There

Skenes (4-6) cruised through the first six innings of his start and was two batters over the minimum.

But with one out in the seventh inning, Skenes hung a first-pitch sweeper to Christian Walker, who hit a solo home run to left field to put the Astros (33-27) ahead 1-0.

