One more hot, humid day before chances for scattered showers return

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for another hot one as highs push into the low 90s almost everywhere this afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sun mixed with some fair-weather clouds. Temperatures will only drop to near 70 degrees again tonight and it’ll stay muggy.

A weak cold front approaches the area Monday, bringing our next round of scattered showers and storms. Widespread severe weather is not expected. But, one or two storms may be strong with damaging winds as the primary risk, mainly north of Pittsburgh.

That front may keep a storm or two around Tuesday south of Pittsburgh. Otherwise, a bubble of high pressure should keep us fairly quiet through Wednesday. Yet another system will bring us daily storm chances toward the end of the week.

Temperatures will drop to more seasonable levels after Monday, but elevated humidity levels will keep things quite uncomfortable for most of the week.

