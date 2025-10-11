One person killed, another in hospital after shooting in the City of Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in the City of Washington Saturday.

According to the Washington County Coroner, Julian Lassic, 20, was shot near the 120 block of North Main Street around 3 a.m.

Lassic was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The condition of the other person has not been released.

City of Washington Mayor JoJo Burgess said that this investigation is new, but that they do know multiple people were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Washington Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

