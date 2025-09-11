One person removed from car, another patient taken to hospital after crash on Rt. 28

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — One person was removed from a car and another was taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 28 inbound Thursday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the crash happened on Rt. 28 inbound at exit 5.

PennDOT said that all have reopened in the area. Motorists should expect residual delays as they travel in the area.

EMS extricated one patient. There is no word on the two victim’s conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group