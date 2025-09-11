Local

One person removed from car, another patient taken to hospital after crash on Rt. 28

One person removed from car, other taken to hospital after crash on Rt. 28 (Pittsburgh Public Safety)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — One person was removed from a car and another was taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 28 inbound Thursday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the crash happened on Rt. 28 inbound at exit 5.

PennDOT said that all have reopened in the area. Motorists should expect residual delays as they travel in the area.

EMS extricated one patient. There is no word on the two victim’s conditions.

