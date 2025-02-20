One person taken to hospital on Rt 65 near Chateau

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to the hospital after a multiple vehicle crash on Rt. 65 southbound near Chateau Thursday morning.

According to 911 dispatchers, the first report of a crash on Rt. 65 southbound came in at 8 a.m.

One lane is open on Rt. 65 and traffic is backed up to the McKees Rocks Bridge.

There is no word on other injuries at time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

