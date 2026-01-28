Ones to Watch: Elena Meyers

She’s the most decorated black Winter Olympian of all time. Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is set to compete in her fifth Olympic Games.

Meyers Talor has five Olympic medals: Three silver and two bronze. One of the silver medals came at the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia, when she competed with Beaver County’s Lauryn Williams.

Since becoming an Olympian, Meyers Taylor has had two sons. Both of them are deaf.

“Why I compete and why I continue to pursue this dream has changed dramatically. Now, my boys have become my why. I want them to see their Mom going after her dreams and going through all challenges and obstacles and just going after it anyway,” Meyers Taylor said.

Meyers Taylor’s husband, Nic Taylor, was also an Olympic bobsledder.

Meyers Taylor once served as the president of the non-profit, Women’s Sports Foundation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group