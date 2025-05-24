‘Barricade situation’ in Unity Township, state police say; residents told to avoid the area

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents are being told to avoid the area of Center Drive in Unity Township, Westmoreland County, due to an active police incident.

Pennsylvania State Police say they’re dealing with a “barricade situation” and are asking residents to stay in their homes and avoid the area.

The Unity Township Bureau of Fire says the incident is in the Lawson Heights section. Multiple fire units are assisting with road closures, the bureau says.

The bureau is telling people to avoid the area of Center Drive and Mission Road between Monastery Drive and Hemlock Drive, as well as nearby side streets, until further notice.

“This is for your safety and the safety of the personnel operating in that area,” the bureau said of the avoidance order.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

