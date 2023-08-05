Local

Onsite childcare now available for Pittsburgh International Airport employees, construction workers

By WPXI.com News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Childcare is now available onsite for Pittsburgh International Airport employees and construction workers.

A ribbon cutting was held for the center on Friday.

The center is in the terminal and has a view of the planes.

There is room for 61 kids in the center, from the age of 6 weeks until they are 5 years old.

Airport leaders said they are working to prioritize work-life balance.

Employees told Channel 11 that this is a big convenience, and they’ll be able to stop by and check on their kids during the day.

“We park here landside and the day care’s here, so as we come in to work every day it’s very, very convenient,” said Ben Shertzer, who works in wildlife control. “We don’t have to drive out of our way, we’re actually coming here to work every day and it’s right here.”

The center also offers STEM programs for kids.

