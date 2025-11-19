Opening date for Schenley Park Skating Rink announced

PITTSBURGH — While snow hasn’t started accumulating quite yet, Pittsburgh city officials are getting ready for a fun-filled ice skating season.

On Wednesday, city officials said the Schenley Park Skating rink opens on Nov. 22 — the same day as Light Up Night.

RELATED COVERAGE >>>Plans unveiled for 2025 Pittsburgh Light Up Night, Peoples Gas Holiday Market

The rink operates seven days a week throughout the winter season, offering public skating sessions and special themed events.

“The Schenley Park Skating Rink is one of Pittsburgh’s most cherished winter attractions, and we’re thrilled to welcome families, friends, and neighbors back for another season,” CitiParks Director Kathryn Vargas said.

Some of those special events include skating with Santa on Dec. 21, skating with Pittsburgh mascots on Jan. 24 and Valentine’s on Ice.

Skating admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and veterans and $13 for youth (those 17 and under). Skate rentals are available for $3 a skater.

Tickets can be purchased in person or online.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group