Light Up Night festivities to close several Downtown Pittsburgh roads throughout the weekend

PITTSBURGH — The kickoff to the holiday season in Pittsburgh is almost here!

Light Up Night is set for Nov. 22. Event plans were revealed a couple of weeks ago, which include tree and bridge lightings, live music and a fireworks finale.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Plans unveiled for 2025 Pittsburgh Light Up Night, Peoples Gas Holiday Market

Now, organizers are announcing the roads that will be closed over the weekend in Downtown Pittsburgh so the holiday extravaganza can take place uninterrupted by traffic.

The road closures are as follows:

Friday, November 21 (12:00 PM) – Sunday, November 23 (4:00 AM):

Fort Duquesne Blvd westbound from Stanwix Street to 7th Street

Penn Avenue Extension from Stanwix Street to Gateway T-Station Triangle

Roberto Clemente (6th Street) Bridge

Penn Avenue from Fifth Avenue to Stanwix Street

Saturday, November 22 (1:00 AM) – Sunday, November 23 (4:00 AM):

Stanwix Street from Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Blvd

Fort Duquesne Blvd eastbound from Stanwix Street to 6th Street (allowing garage traffic & dock access)

Fort Pitt Bridge Ramp to Fort Duquesne Blvd

Fort Duquesne Bridge Ramp to Fort Duquesne Blvd

Cecil Place between Fort Duquesne Blvd & Penn Avenue

Penn Avenue from Fifth Avenue to 6th Street (allowing access to 6th & Penn garage)

Fifth Avenue from Liberty Avenue to Penn Avenue (allowing access to Fifth Ave Place garage)

Saturday, November 22 (9:00 AM – 11:59 PM):

Penn Avenue from EQT Garage entrance to 7th Street

Saturday, November 22 (4:00 PM – 9:30 PM):

Market Square

Forbes Avenue between Stanwix Street & Market Square

Graeme Street between Fifth Avenue & Market Square

Market Street between Fifth Avenue & Market Square

Commonwealth Place past Wyndham Hotel valet to Stanwix Street (garage traffic only, exit only after 4 PM)

Fort Duquesne & 6th Street garage – exit only

Saturday, November 22 (4:00 PM – 11:59 PM):

Fourth Avenue from Stanwix Street to Wood Street (allowing exit from Third Avenue Garage)

Saturday, November 22 (6:30 PM – 9:30 PM):*

Fort Duquesne Blvd eastbound from 6th Street to 7th Street (*May begin as early as 3 PM at discretion of onsite Commander)

Saturday, November 22 (8:00 PM – 9:30 PM):

6th Street from Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Blvd

Barkers Place from Penn Avenue to Fort Duquesne Blvd

Scott Place from Penn Avenue to Fort Duquesne Blvd

McCrea Way from 6th Street to Barkers Place

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group