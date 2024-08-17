Operation Homefront hands out school supplies to military kids ahead of school year

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Operation Homefront handed out school supplies to get hundreds of military kids ready for the upcoming school year on Saturday.

According to the non-profit, the event was a part of their Back-to-School Brigade. This year made it their seventeenth annual brigade for military families and their students.

This event is one of dozens that are happening around the country.

Summertime is a common time of year for military families to move to new stations and those relocations can cost the families thousands of dollars right before their kids are set to get back to the classroom.

Students received all of the necessary items they need to have a successful year at school.

To learn more about Operation Homefront, click here .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group