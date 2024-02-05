Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Pittsburgh area this month!

At each event, “Wienermobilia” will be handed out, including the iconic Wiener Whistles and bacon coupons.

Visitors can also get a peek inside one of the six Wienermobiles in the world.

You can catch the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels at the following locations:

BJs South Fayette

BJs Ross Township

Butler AM Rotary Carved in Ice

To see an updated schedule of events, click here.

