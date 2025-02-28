Pittsburgh T services back to normal after power outage

PITTSBURGH — Several Pittsburgh T cars were without power on Friday.

Crews said a piece of equipment that provides electricity to the T cars sparked, which caused the breakers at Steel Plaza to blow out.

Three total cars lost power. This impacted Arlington and the South Hills Junction.

Buses helped shuttle passengers between stations.

No injuries were reported.

The rail system is back to normal operations after the outage this morning.

