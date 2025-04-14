Outdoor movies, concerts return to Cranberry in June

CRANBERRY, Pa. — There’s a summer full of family-friendly events ahead for Cranberry Township residents.

Township officials just set the schedule for its free Movies and Concerts in the Park at Rotary Amphitheater in Community Park. Starting in June, families have the opportunity to watch four films and six musical performances throughout the summer.

Movies start at dusk, and treats will be available to purchase from Dairy Queen and Fun Fore All. The movie schedule is as follows:

June 11 - Inside Out 2

June 25 - Despicable Me 4

July 23 - Christmas in July - The Grinch (2018)

August 6 - Sonic 3

Concerts begin at 7 p.m., and the Cranberry Rotary Clubs offer food and drinks for purchase. Here’s the lineup of shows:

June 19 – The Eldardo Band

June 26 - Butler County Symphony Orchestra

July 17 - Scott Rob And Greg of The Clarks

July 24 - Bobby Thompson and The Chosen Few

August 2 - Cranberry Cup Concert featuring The S’Wearing Hats

August 14 - Walkin’ Rosie

