Outdoor plans foiled across Pittsburgh area during soggy Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start to summer, but this year’s weather had other plans.

Rain put a damper on outdoor plans across the Pittsburgh area Sunday, forcing at least one local pool to close early.

“You hope to see warmth on Memorial Day, but we didn’t get lucky this year,” said Ryan Lane, one of about 60 lifeguards working at the Dormont Pool.

Lane said the pool was set to open Saturday instead of Sunday, but it didn’t because temperatures were simply too cold.

“I wouldn’t say it was cold today, but (Saturday) we didn’t even open because it was so cold,” he said.

Lifeguards at the Dormont Pool told Channel 11 they saw about 50 people Sunday before wet weather moved in and people started leaving, forcing the pool to close early.

The gloomy conditions also left Pittsburgh’s spray parks mostly empty and kept many people indoors rather than out enjoying the holiday weekend.

This comes as Pittsburgh closes in on what could become its wettest Memorial Day weekend since 2000.

“Usually, Memorial Day is pretty packed. It’s supposed to be kind of nice,” one person told Channel 11.

Forecasters say conditions should improve slightly Monday, which has some business owners hopeful for a better turnout.

Even if pool plans stay off the table, die-hard Pittsburgh Pirates fans are still expected to pack PNC Park regardless of the weather.

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