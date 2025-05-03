Outpouring of support continues for man who fell from stands at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — There are new efforts to help Kavan Markwood, the man who fell more than two stories from the stands onto the field at PNC Park earlier this week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Fan in critical condition after falling from right field stands at PNC Park

A family friend started a verified GoFundMe page Friday afternoon to help Markwood and his family with medical expenses.

“Please always remember that this individual may be very special to many other people,” wrote the page’s organizer. “Can you imagine what their loved ones are going through and feeling? I know this young man very well and I know that he is very strong but he is also battling for his young life.”

As of Friday evening, the page raised nearly $13,000.

Markwood was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the incident Wednesday night. His condition had not changed in the most recent update from Pittsburgh Public Safety Thursday morning.

Since the incident, the places and people Markwood touched have voiced their support and concern.

His sister posted to Facebook asking for prayers.

The South Allegheny School District confirmed Markwood’s identity to WPXI on Thursday. He graduated from the district in 2022 and was a standout football player.

He also played football at Walsh University and Wheeling University, according to both schools.

“The Wheeling University community is heartbroken to hear of the tragedy that occurred at PNC Park involving former Wheeling football player Kavan Markwood,” the university said in a statement. “Kavan is a valued member of our Cardinal family. He played for the football team for the 2023 season after transferring from Walsh University. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kavan, his family, friends and all his loved ones. The Cardinal Family is praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

Walsh University also released a statement about the incident on social media.

“He is a former student and football player at Walsh University,” the university wrote. “He is in our deepest thoughts and prayers. Lord, please surround him with your healing presence. Restore his body and spirit and ease his suffering.”

Pittsburgh Police are treating the incident as “accidental in nature.”

WPXI reached out to the Pittsburgh Pirates to ask about the railing on the 21-foot Clemente wall where Markwood fell.

The team confirmed the railing is 36 inches high and is 10 inches higher than the code requirement of 26 inches.

Click here to donate to Kavan Markwood and his family.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group