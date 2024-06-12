Over $16K worth of electronics stolen from Westmoreland Verizon store, state police say

State police are investigating the theft of over 20 electronics from a Verizon store in Westmoreland County.

On May 9, a person entered the Verizon on Summit Ridge Plaza in East Huntingdon Township through a back door that was unlocked, according to a state police report.

They stole 23 electronic devices, including phones and smartwatches, from a safe before fleeing in a black minivan.

The electronics are worth over $16,200, according to the report.

