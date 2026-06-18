Over 17K power outages reported in Western Pennsylvania area

PITTSBURGH — Strong winds are causing power outages throughout the Western Pennsylvania area.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Duquesne Light had nearly 8,500 power outages.

Of those, 7,444 power outages were in Allegheny County and 1,027 power outages were in Beaver County.

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light.

West Penn Power reported nearly 9,000 power outages.

Locally, the following communities reported:

Armstrong County: 252 power outages

Allegheny County: 184 power outages

Butler County: 2,090 power outages

Fayette County: 304 power outages

Greene County: 122 power outages

Mercer County: 125 power outages

Washington County: 511 power outages

Westmoreland County: 5,398 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

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