Local

Over 17K power outages reported in Western Pennsylvania area

By WPXI.com News Staff
Over 17K power outages reported in Western Pennsylvania area Strong winds are causing power outages throughout the Western Pennsylvania area. (Najma - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Strong winds are causing power outages throughout the Western Pennsylvania area.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Duquesne Light had nearly 8,500 power outages.

Of those, 7,444 power outages were in Allegheny County and 1,027 power outages were in Beaver County.

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light.

West Penn Power reported nearly 9,000 power outages.

Locally, the following communities reported:

  • Armstrong County: 252 power outages
  • Allegheny County: 184 power outages
  • Butler County: 2,090 power outages
  • Fayette County: 304 power outages
  • Greene County: 122 power outages
  • Mercer County: 125 power outages
  • Washington County: 511 power outages
  • Westmoreland County: 5,398 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read