Over 17K power outages reported in Western Pennsylvania area

PITTSBURGH — Strong winds are causing power outages throughout the Western Pennsylvania area.
As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Duquesne Light had nearly 8,500 power outages.
Of those, 7,444 power outages were in Allegheny County and 1,027 power outages were in Beaver County.
Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light.
West Penn Power reported nearly 9,000 power outages.
Locally, the following communities reported:
- Armstrong County: 252 power outages
- Allegheny County: 184 power outages
- Butler County: 2,090 power outages
- Fayette County: 304 power outages
- Greene County: 122 power outages
- Mercer County: 125 power outages
- Washington County: 511 power outages
- Westmoreland County: 5,398 power outages
Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group