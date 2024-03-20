Over 20 vehicles involved in deadly crash on I-80 in Clarion County

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — Over 20 vehicles were involved in a deadly crash on I-80 in Clarion County Tuesday.

The crash happened between Exits 42 and 53 on the Emlenton Bridge at around 12:30 a.m.

The Emlenton Fire Department said the crash involved over 20 vehicles, including passenger and commercial. The department said the confined nature of the crash - between the high concrete barriers of the bridge - along with the size and severity of it, made it challenging.

>> Section of I-80 in Clarion County reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Pennsylvania State Police said it was a fatal crash. There’s no word on how many people died or were injured.

State police in Clarion are investigating the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group