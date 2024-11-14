Over 30 students at Slippery Rock Area High School have fallen ill amid major renovations

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — A local borough council member said she has received several complaints from parents that their kids are getting sick because of the renovation project happening at the Slippery Rock Area High School. She took those concerns to the school board and wants them to take action.

“I started to get very concerned because I’m also a parent of a child in the school and I just want to make sure everything is okay,” said Alexandra Franco-Tuten, Slippery Rock Borough Council Member.

Right now, there is a major construction project underway at the school. It started over the summer. The school is building a new library, cafeteria, administrative office and putting in an air conditioning unit.

“We are excited about the new construction but the number one priority is the health and safety of our students, our staff and teachers,” said Franco-Tuten.

Franco-Tuten said at this week’s school board meeting that she has received complaints that 34 students are experiencing health symptoms.

“You have all these parents saying my child has been dizzy, light-headed, nausea, particularly in the band room and English room that are in the area of all the construction,” said Franco-Tuten.

She also said some teachers have had increased allergy symptoms and asthma attacks.

The district’s superintendent Alfonso Angelucci said there has been no pattern of students going to the nurse’s office with symptoms related to the air quality and no reports to the high school principal.

Angelucci said a parent reached out to the school a few weeks ago worried about the construction impacting the air quality. He said they are working on hiring a company to conduct air quality tests during construction including asbestos tests.

“The school board did pass the money needed to do a five-day baseline testing and then have weekly reports,” said Franco-Tuten.

Angelucci said those air quality tests will happen within the next few weeks. The construction is expected to be finished around this time next year. Angelucci told families the school is creating a special page on the school’s website to provide weekly updates on the construction process.

