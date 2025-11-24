Over 3M travelers to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the Thanksgiving holiday

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is preparing for an estimated 3.4 million travelers around the Thanksgiving holiday.

The projection of travel between Nov. 25-30 marks a slight increase from the same period in 2024. The number of people on the roadways is expected to peak on Wednesday, at 705,000 travelers.

To accommodate the influx of travelers, the PA Turnpike will suspend all construction and routine maintenance work from 5 a.m. on Nov. 25 until 11 p.m. on Nov. 30. This measure aims to keep as many travel lanes open as possible during the busy holiday period.

Turnpike officials encourage drivers to use E-ZPass for a more cost-effective travel experience, offering a 50 percent savings on tolls. Drivers can sign up online or find a nearby retailer to obtain an E-ZPass transponder.

To report an incident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike during your travels, dial *11 on your cellphone.

