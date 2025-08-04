Over a dozen Western Pennsylvania farms, food manufacturers receive millions in federal grants

Farms and food manufacturers in Western Pennsylvania have been awarded millions in federal grants to modernize their equipment and infrastructure.

The funding aims to increase capacity, drive growth, and provide opportunity throughout Pennsylvania’s food supply chain, according to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.

In Western Pennsylvania, over a dozen farms and food manufacturers received grants, including Turner Dairy Farms, which received $750,000, and Brunton Dairy, which received $460,718. Brunton Dairy, which suffered a devastating fire in 2023, will use the funds to rebuild and upgrade its facilities.

“Pennsylvania is investing to feed our future through a stronger local supply chain, which means healthier communities, thriving businesses, more job opportunities and more resilience in challenging times,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “

The funding is part of Pennsylvania’s Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) program, a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This program provides dollar-for-dollar matching grants to support food processing, distribution and aggregation from multiple farms to meet the demand for local, seasonal and fresh food.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group