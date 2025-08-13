Overnight closure of ramp connecting I-79 to the Parkway West extended through Thursday morning

PITTSBURGH — The northbound I-79 ramp to westbound Parkway West in Robinson Township will remain closed overnight Wednesday into Thursday for concrete pavement work.

The closure, announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is part of a $14.97 million highway restoration project in Robinson and Kennedy townships.

Traffic will be detoured via Route 60, with the ramp closing from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The detour for the closure involves continuing straight on northbound I-79 past the closed ramp, taking the Route 60 Crafton/Moon Run off-ramp, turning left onto Route 60 and then taking the ramp to I-79 South toward Washington.

From southbound I-79, drivers will take the ramp to West 376 toward Pittsburgh International Airport/Beaver.

The closure could be lifted earlier if the work is completed sooner, and drivers are advised to stay alert and drive cautiously.

The highway restoration project began in April 2024 and includes concrete pavement patching, guide rail and cable barrier replacement, highway lighting and signing updates, drainage work, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction activities on mainline I-79 and ten ramps.

