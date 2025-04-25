Overnight closures of Pennsylvania Turnpike between Pittsburgh, Irwin planned for next 2 weekends

Two overnight weekend closures are planned for the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Pittsburgh and Irwin.

The closures are to allow for crews to complete some maintenance work, including drain cleaning, roadway sealing and sweeping.

The following closures will be in place over the next two weekends:

Sunday, April 27, 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., westbound at Irwin to Pittsburgh

Sunday, May 4, 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound at Pittsburgh to Irwin

The following suggested detours will be in place during the closures:

Westbound Detour

U.S. Route 30 East for 4.6 miles

PA Toll 66 North for 7 miles

U.S. Route 22 West 10.5 miles

Re-enter PA Turnpike at Pittsburgh Interchange #57

Eastbound Detour

U.S. Route 22 East 10.5 miles

PA Toll 66 South 7 miles

U.S. Route 30 West 4.6 miles

Re-enter PA Turnpike at Irwin Interchange #67

Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be at the closures to assist drivers.

