Overnight crash into Washington County home displaces family

A family is displaced after a truck crashed into their Washington County home overnight.

The crash happened along Route 844 in West Middleton before 2 a.m., briefly trapping two adults and two children inside.

The damage left behind was extensive.

“He ran off the road, toward my house, hit the corner of my house, and really made a lot of damage,” Homeowner Donald Voytek tells Channel 11. “Broke the wall, broke the beam. The house has kind of shifted.”

No one was hurt in the crash, but the people who lived there have to stay somewhere else.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver would face any charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group