Overnight I-279 closure canceled over equipment issues

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A planned overnight closure of a major Pittsburgh-area highway was canceled.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works says the full closure of I-279 southbound and the I-279/I-579 HOV lanes was canceled for Monday night because of equipment issues.

Closures of the I-279 southbound between the Camp Horne Road exit ramp (Exit 8) and the I-279 South entrance ramp from McKnight Road, as well as the I-279/I-579 HOV lanes, are still on for the following days and times:

From 9 pm Wednesday, June 17 through 5 am Thursday, June 18

From 9 pm Thursday, June 18 through 5 am Friday, June 19

From 9 pm Friday, June 19 through 5 am Saturday, June 20

Officials say the closures are necessary for crews to demolish Jacks Run Bridge No. 3, which carries Jacks Run Road over I-279.

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