Overnight lane restrictions on Pittsburgh’s Boulevard of the Allies to last through late September

PITTSBURGH — Utility work will begin on the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 2208) in Pittsburgh Sunday, weather permitting, PennDOT says.

Flaggers will maintain single-lane restrictions in both directions between Cherry Way and Stanwix Street every night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

When the I-376 Commercial Street Bridge reopens, the restrictions’ hours will expand from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through late September.

PennDOT says crews from Wilson Excavating will conduct gas mainline repairs for Peoples Natural Gas during the restrictions.

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