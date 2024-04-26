Overnight lane restrictions scheduled for I-376

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT announced an overnight bridge washing on I-376 in the City of Pittsburgh Monday night, weather permitting.

According to a press release, the single-lane restriction is happening on I-376 in each direction beneath the Smithfield Street Bridge from 10pm Monday through 6am Tuesday.

Drivers should be prepared for any traffic patterns changes and are asked to use caution when driving through the area.

You can check other road conditions by visiting the 511 PA website.

