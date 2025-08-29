Overnight ramp closures on Parkway West in Allegheny County to begin Tuesday

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT will begin overnight ramp closures on the Parkway West starting Tuesday night

The closures will affect the ramp from eastbound Interstate 376 to northbound Interstate 79 (Exit 64A) in Robinson and Collier townships.

The ramp closures are scheduled to occur Sept. 2-7 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, weather permitting.

This is part of a project involving milling, resurfacing and pavement marking installation.

These closures are necessary to facilitate the maintenance work aimed at improving the road surface and safety markings.

