Oviedo wild as Pirates drop game three 6-4 against Cardinals

SAINT LOUIS — The Pittsburgh Pirates fell to the St. Louis Cardinals after Johan Oviedo tied a career-high in walks and didn’t have his best stuff Sunday afternoon.

The nail in the Pirates’ coffin was in the bottom of the fourth inning when Ryan Borucki gave up a single to Alec Burleson, giving the Cardinals a 5-3 lead.

The Cardinals added another run before the game ended, and the Pirates dropped game three by a score of 6-4. In addition, Cardinals pitcher Zack Thompson tossed seven innings while giving up three runs on seven hits.

Oviedo’s final line was 3.2 innings pitched, four hits, five runs (three earned), six walks, and two strikeouts.

