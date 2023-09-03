Man flown to hospital after being shot in Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. — A man is in a hospital after police say he was shot at an apartment building in Latrobe.

Police were called to the Latrobe Area Hospital for reports of a man being treated for a gunshot wound.

Officers have not specified where the man was shot but said he had to be flown to UPMC.

The hospital provided police with surveillance video that helped them identify the woman who had driven the man.

Police said they can confirm the man was taken to the hospital from an apartment building but are still working to learn where he was originally shot.

Investigators believe the man was targeted and say there is not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Wigand the Latrobe Police Department at 724-537-5526 ext. 27 or to call Westmoreland County 911.

