Owner of old Downtown Pittsburgh buildings pitches plan to demolish, replace with bocce courts

PITTSBURGH — The owner of several dilapidated buildings on Market Street in downtown Pittsburgh went before the city planning commission again, pitching his latest plan to develop this property.

The Michael Troiani team briefed the commission on its plan to demolish 100, 104 and 106 Market Street, as well as neighboring 209 First Avenue. At one time, this was a popular hangout at the old Froggy’s Bar.

They would be replaced with four public bocce courts that would be surrounded by a fence and trees.

“I think, this will benefit the city for quite some time,” Troiani said.

Over the years, the owners had previously made other proposals to develop the property, which included a new office and residential tower.

But all were denied or met with legal challenges by the city.

At this meeting, commissioners expressed safety concerns during demolition for people in wheelchairs and the blind.

“I’m just concerned that chain link, it’s not what you would imagine to see in downtown Pittsburgh. It’s very rural character, the chain link in general,” said Peter Quintanilla of the City Planning Commission

People who live and work in Downtown say they just want something done and support the bocce court idea.

Another meeting is scheduled with the Planning Commission in two weeks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group