Owner of troubled Pittsburgh tower months away from IRS trouble, records show

PITTSBURGH — The nonprofit corporation that owns a Hill District senior apartment tower that has been without air conditioning for a week and a half is months away from losing its tax-exempt status with the IRS, agency records show.

Ebenezer Development Corporation [EDC], which is connected to the Ebenezer Baptist Church just up the road, has not filed financial documents, known as Form 990s, since 2023, according to the agency’s website. The forms show the amount of money coming into the organization’s bank account, where the money is coming from and where the money is being spent.

The IRS automatically revokes a nonprofit’s tax-exempt status if it fails to file a 990 for three years in a row.

Historically, EDC accountants file their 990s during the month of November, but there’s no strict requirement as long as the forms are filed in time.

WPXI has tried to contact EDC’s board members for the past week to discuss the deteriorating conditions inside the tower, which include the HVAC system and photos of mold around the vents, as well as questioning why the board hasn’t filed the required financial forms.

Seven different phone numbers listed for board members did not go through. Workers at the church wrote down contact information and said they’d pass it on.

EDC lists an apartment building in Lincoln-Lemington as its primary address. WPXI stopped by the building and spoke to its owner and several tenants. None of them had heard of the corporation or any of the board members whose names were provided to them.

If EDC loses its tax-exempt status, it would not affect the tenants or their leases. It would impact the corporation’s ability to afford the tower, staffing and upkeep.

EDC has lost its status twice before: in 2011 and 2015. Both times, financial documents were quickly provided and the exemption was reinstated.

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