Ownership ‘working through options to re-open’ closed Etna Slice House

ETNA, Pa. — Etna Slice House owners Rear End LLC are “currently working through options to re-open the property” following the departure of pizza chef Massimo Vozza.

Vozza first announced the abrupt closure of the 376 Butler Street restaurant with a post to Instagram that was underscored by the Eminem song ‘Without Me.’

“I, Massimo, am writing to inform you that I will no longer be with Etna Slice House,” the post read. “While the establishment has always been owned by ‘Rear End LLC,’ my team and I have dedicated ourselves to bringing passion and care to the recipes and pizzas that many have come to enjoy. Unfortunately, I can no longer guarantee the quality, care and respect for the craft that we have always strived to deliver.”

According to a spokesperson for Rear End, which also owns and operates the nearby Rear End Gastropub and Garage and speakeasy bar Bitter End, Vozza decided to leave amidst discussions for ownership to be “more involved in the operation.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group