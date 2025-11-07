PA American Water to issue over $18M in bill credits to customers from ‘forever chemical’ settlement

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has approved a proposal by Pennsylvania-American Water Company to issue over $18 million in bill credits to nearly 690,000 customers across the state.

The decision, made unanimously by a 5-0 vote, allows PAWC to distribute one-time bill credits of approximately $26 per customer. This refund is a result of legal settlements PAWC received from manufacturers of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals.”

“This case underscores the importance of using every tool available to confront the growing costs of PFAS contamination,” said PUC Chairman Steve DeFrank. “By working together, utilities, regulators and lawmakers can deliver solutions that both protect public health and preserve affordability for Pennsylvania consumers.”

PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in various industrial and consumer products, including firefighting foam and water-resistant coatings. They are known for their persistence in the environment and potential to accumulate in drinking water sources, posing significant public health concerns.

Utilities like PAWC have invested heavily in technologies to detect and remove PFAS from water systems. The PUC’s decision helps offset some of these costs by returning settlement proceeds directly to consumers.

The bill credits will be distributed through a new PFAS Litigation Universal Credit Rider, ensuring transparency and accountability. Any small residual balances will support PAWC’s H2O Help to Others program, which provides hardship grants for customers in need.

PUC Commissioner Katie Zerfuss praised PAWC for its proactive approach, noting that Pennsylvania families are facing rising costs for essential services.

