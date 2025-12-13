PA attorney general urges using Value City, American Signature gift cards before Dec. 22 deadline

Attorney General Dave Sunday is urging Pennsylvanians to use their gift cards for American Signature Furniture and Value City Furniture soon due to the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The bankruptcy filing on Nov. 22 led to the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection negotiating an extended deadline for gift card usage, now set for Dec. 22. This extension aims to prevent the company from using bankruptcy as a means to avoid obligations to customers holding unused gift cards.

“Our team is working on behalf of Pennsylvanians to make sure a company’s bankruptcy filing is not used as a shield to avoid obligations to customers with unused gift cards,” Attorney General Sunday said.

While the store closure plans have been announced for the Value City location in Mechanicsburg, other store locations in Pennsylvania may also be affected in the near future.

Gift cards will not be accepted at any locations that have begun store closing sales. Consumers seeking more information on how the bankruptcy process affects operations, including gift card, return, and refund policies, can review the Frequently Asked Questions provided by American Signature Furniture and Value City Furniture.

Consumers who believe they may have a bankruptcy claim against American Signature, due to a gift card issue or otherwise, can file a proof of claim in the bankruptcy online.

Consumers who feel that their rights have been affected by the American Signature bankruptcy may submit a complaint to the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection online or by calling 717-787-3391.

