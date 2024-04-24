Pa bill would help East Palestine train derailment victims keep more settlement funds

Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday that would help people who are eligible for funds from Norfolk Southern’s $600 million settlement for the East Palestine train derailment keep more of that money.

State senators Doug Mastriano (R-33), Elder Vogel (R-47) and Michele Brooks (R-50) introduced legislation that would provide a state income tax deduction to Pennsylvanian’s who receive disaster relief payments from a government agency, Norfolk Southern or insurer because of the derailment. This deduction would also be retroactive to any payments received in 2023.

“Ohio has already established a deduction for their residents who received payments and I believe it’s fair to do the same for Pennsylvanians,” Mastriano said. “Businesses have been shuttered, property values have plummeted, and personal medical expenses continue to accrue. This tax deduction will help put more money back into the pockets of the victims.”

The bill was referred to the Senate Finance Committee for consideration.

