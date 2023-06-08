Pa. bill would urge federal government to not consider cannabis a controlled substance anymore

A state House committee approved a resolution Wednesday urging federal officials and agencies to not consider cannabis a controlled substance anymore.

Right now, it’s listed in the same category as drugs such as heroin and meth.

House Resolution 420 just passed in the committee 12 to 9.

Supporters say it will improve public health, raise tax revenue and reduce the amount of money spent on criminal justice.

It now moves to the full House for a vote.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group