PA CareerLink holding job fair in Beaver County in October

MONACA, Pa. — Western Pennsylvania residents looking for jobs can attend an upcoming job fair in October.

PA CareerLink is holding the event at the Beaver Valley Mall as part of their Fair Fall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Over 75 employers will be there.

Anyone looking for a career in healthcare, energy, manufacturing, education, logistics, transportation and trades is encouraged to attend.

PA CareerLink said no registration is required.

A full list of employers is expected to be released soon.

