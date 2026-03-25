Pa. Gaming Control Board fines BetMGM over insufficient procedures to prevent fraud

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has fined a major sports betting company $100,000.

The board levied the fine against BetMGM after agreeing that the company “failed to have sufficient procedures to prevent fraudulent behavior” on its wagering platforms.

The board found four individual fraud rings that created thousands of accounts using the personal identifying information of other people. Each ring was in operation for 19 and 34 months and combined for over $2 million in wagers.

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