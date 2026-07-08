PA Turnpike Commission approves 3.5% toll increase

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has approved toll increases.

At a meeting on Tuesday, commissioners approved a 3.5.% toll increase across the Turnpike System. The increase is set to go into effect on Jan. 3, 2027, except for a section of the Mon-Fayette Expressway. The 2027 toll rate becomes effective in November, when that stretch of roadway opens.

The Turnpike Commission says this is the lowest increase since 2014, which aligns with the plan created in 2007.

On the mainline Turnpike, the increases will be as follows:

Per-mile rate increases from $.073 to $.075​

increases from $.073 to $.075​ Segment fee increases from $1.13 to $1.17

Toll By Plate is double the cost.

The rate increase, as in previous years, is used to repay Act 44 debt service, which mandated $8.1 billion for statewide transportation projects beyond the toll system.

The commission says toll rates are below the national average compared to other U.S. toll roads, bridges and tunnels.

The commission approved a $478 million operating budget for 2027 back in May.

As an independently operated toll road, the PA Turnpike funds its operations entirely through toll revenue, receiving no tax dollars. Officials say these revenues are crucial for covering maintenance, repairs and infrastructure improvements. The commission projects nearly $2 billion in revenue for the new fiscal year, with half designated for debt service.

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