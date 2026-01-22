Parents echo calls for investigation into Woodland Hills School District finances

Parents in the Woodland Hills School District are echoing calls for an investigation into the district’s finances.

Rep. Abigail Salisbury (D-District 34) first called for an investigation earlier this week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woodland Hills school board president addresses concerns regarding district’s finances

The district had placed Superintendent Dr. Joe Maluchnik on paid leave for several months without explanation, according to Salisbury.

During a board meeting Wednesday night, residents voiced concerns over the appropriate use of taxpayer money, urging the district to be transparent regarding its financial decisions.

The Allegheny County District Attorney and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office have been approached to look into the allegations.

In a response to the calls for investigation, the district has claimed Salisbury never requested any information or sought a meeting with district officials.

Furthermore, the district claims it has no information indicating misappropriation of public funds, and that its overall financial health remains strong.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group