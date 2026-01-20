Woodland Hills school board president addresses concerns regarding district’s finances

The Woodland Hills School District is addressing statements from State Rep. Abigail Salisbury regarding alleged misuse of public funds and the superintendent’s administrative leave.

Salisbury issued the statement expressing concerns about “recent developments” within the district on her social media on Tuesday morning.

“My constituents have reached out to me expressing their concerns about this issue; namely, the accusations of misuse of taxpayer dollars, as well as the district superintendent being placed on paid leave for several months without any explanation from the school board,” Salisbury’s statement says in part.

Salisbury is concerned that the state dollars she fights for during the state budget process is not turning into resources for students to get a quality education.

“Anything that takes resources from our kids in unacceptable, and my constituents deserve to know whether their taxpayer dollars are being misused and why the school district is paying two superintendents without any public explantion,” the statement continues.

Salisbury is calling on the Attorney General’s Office and Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office to investigate. She also claims she shared the issue with the Department of Education and the Auditor General.

In response, Woodland Hills School Board President Terri Lawson says Salisbury has never requested information or a meeting with district officials to express her concerns.

Lawson also refutes the allegations of misappropriation of public money.

“The financial health of our District remains strong, with a current fund balance of over $11 million. Our fiscal management practices are subject to regular audits and oversight, and we remain committed to the responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” Lawson’s statement reads in part.

As for Superintendent Dr. Joe Maluchnik’s administrative leave, Lawson says the board is legally prohibited from commenting because it’s a personnel matter.

“This is not a matter of unwillingness to be transparent with our community—it is a legal requirement that protects the privacy rights of all District employees,” Lawson’s statement continues.

An undated notice on the district’s website says Maluchnik was put on leave “due to unforeseen circumstances.” In the meantime, Dr. Jean Livington is serving as Acting Superintendent. Maluchnik was appointed as superintendent on Jan. 15, 2025.

Lawson says the board understands the community’s desire for information and encourages Salisbury to contact the district to discuss specific concerns.

